Your Chef Is A Robot & It’s Happening Here In New Jersey

It was only a matter of time before robots would be preparing and serving you food. It’s happening right now in New Jersey.

The future is now.

The machine looks a lot like the Red Box DVD kiosks.

Introducing RoboBurger!

Its creators call it the “world’s first fully autonomous robotic burger chef.“

It’s been installed at the Newport Centre, a shopping mall in Jersey City, New Jersey. RoboBurger manufactures its machines in Newark, New Jersey.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Audley Wilson began the project 17 years ago in his garage. He launched the company in 2019.

It’s a plug-and-play situation that only takes up approximately 12 square feet of space. You can plug it into a regular wall outlet. It features a refrigerator, an automated grill, and its own built-in cleaning system.

From the RoboBurger press release:

“The robot uses a five-step cooking process similar to what chefs use in quick-service restaurants. The Robo chef grills the patty, toasts the buns, dispenses the selected condiments, assembles the burger, and delivers it piping hot in about six minutes, for only $6.99.”

RoboBurger is looking to install its robotic chefs at more malls, airports, colleges, offices, factories, and military bases.

Steakhouse Serves Up $100 Hamburger

Robotic technology is being used around the world in different ways.

I wrote an article back in November 2021 about the Sam’s Club robot that autonomously cleans its floors.

Driverless floor cleaning machine at Sam's Wholesale Club, EHT, New Jersey

Technological advancements are rapidly impacting societal evolution.

Many good jobs that have existed for generations are being eliminated forever.

A few years ago, a McKinsey report highlighted the following statistics:

50% of work activities are technically automatable by adapting current technologies.

More than 30% of activities are technically automatable in around 6 in 10 jobs.

Regarding workforce displacement, they conclude that as many as 800 million global jobs and 475 million employees could be disrupted by automation before 2030.

Here are some of the most recent jobs lost due to technology:

Toll takers

Public area attendant positions

Coin change attendants

Telephone operators

In Japan, some hotels are fully using artificial intelligence to clean public areas, guest rooms and the front desk agents are robots.

Some administrative classifications

Here are six jobs that may disappear by 2030:

Travel agent

Taxi Driver

Administrative legal jobs

Fast-food cooks (this can already be done with existing technology. It is being done in certain countries at this time.

Store cashiers (this also is currently being implemented in part at many stores, which provide the option).

Administrative Assistants

