Think New Jersey is all traffic, diners, and people heading somewhere else? Think again. According to a new 2026 ranking, the Garden State is a serious contender for anyone looking to add a little adrenaline to their life. And yes, that means more than riding the roller coaster at the boardwalk.

New Jersey Ranks Among The Best Cities For Thrill Seekers

A study by BetUS looked at the 100 most populous U.S. cities to find the best places for adventure lovers. Researchers considered access to five activities: skydiving, roller coasters, rock climbing, whitewater rafting, and skiing or snowboarding.

New Jersey showed up in a big way. Newark ranked third in the country, earning a thrill score of 55.56. Jersey City wasn't far behind, landing in fifth place with a score of 54.93.

Not bad for a state that sometimes gets treated like a punchline.

Adventure Is Closer Than You Think

So, what makes these New Jersey cities stand out? Location is a major factor. Living near New York City and the wider Northeast means plenty of ways to get your heart racing without booking a flight or planning an expensive vacation.

According to the study, both Newark and Jersey City have nine skydiving drop zones and access to 35 roller coasters within 100 miles. Outdoor enthusiasts can also find five whitewater rafting outfitters nearby.

When winter rolls around, there are plenty of options for hitting the slopes. Newark has 22 ski resorts within 100 miles, while Jersey City has 21.

READ MORE: When And Where To Hike And See The Best Fall Foliage In NJ

Your Next Weekend Adventure Could Be Local

The best part? You don't need to be an extreme sports expert to make the most of what's nearby. Whether you're planning a ski weekend with friends, trying indoor climbing for the first time, or finally checking skydiving off your bucket list, there's room to try something new.

New Jersey might not always get the hype it deserves, but this ranking makes a pretty convincing case for giving it another look.

So, the next time someone calls the Garden State boring, send them this list. Turns out, adventure might be a lot closer to home than they think.

10 Reasons NJ's Always The Best State To Live According To A Jersey Native Based on a recent study, New Jersey was recently crowned the best state to live in for 2021. Since New Jersey is usually on the receiving end of heaping piles of hate on any given day, you can imagine why Jersey natives were super excited to hear this news! To them, NJ's not just number one this year, but every year. There's more to love about the Garden State than the average person thinks. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal