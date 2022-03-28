Your Egg Could Win You Tickets to 10 Great Country Concerts This Summer

We're giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to 10 great country concerts in South Jersey this summer!

What a great summer it's going to be too!

You can win the tickets if you win the Joe and Jahna Easter Egg Contest!

Yes, Easter is just around the corner and we want to see your egg!

We really do!

We want to see it so badly, we want you to mail us your egg!

That's right mail it!

Here's the contest:

Mail us an egg. A real chicken egg. Raw, not hard-boiled. If you send us the egg in the lightest amount of packaging, you win! Wait, there's more! Your packaged egg also must survive a drop off our Cat Country studio's fire escape! If your egg breaks somewhere along the trip, you lose.

So, here are the rules - please make sure you read and understand before starting on your quest to win.

1. You must use a USDA size Large chicken egg. No robin eggs, miniature eggs, etc.

2. Your egg must not be painted, sprayed, or dipped in anything to protect the shell.

3. The egg must not be hard-boiled or cooked. It must be raw. If it survives the trip we will crack it. The egg must contain an egg and yolk.

4. Your egg must be mailed via the US Postal Service. It can't be hand-delivered or delivered by another method. It can't be overnighted. Our postal carrier must deliver your egg in his/her regular delivery. It must reach us by April 13, 2022.

5. Your egg must survive not only the trip but a drop off of our fire escape from the 2nd floor of our building.

6. The winner will be determined by which egg makes the trip, the drop, and contains the least amount of packaging by weight.

7. Our "regular" contest rules also apply.

8. We may change or adjust the rules at any time.

9. No substitution of prizes.

10. All judges' decisions are final.

11. Eggs must arrive with postage paid for - no "postage due" packages will be accepted.

You must mail your egg to:

Joe and Jahna

Cat Country 107.3

950 Tilton Road, Suite 200

Northfield, NJ 08225.

Good Luck! If you have questions, send an email: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

