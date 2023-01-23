Win Tickets For Walker Hayes at Hard Rock Atlantic City in April

"Fancy like Applebees" is intersecting the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City!

Country music's Walker Hayes will be on concert at the Hard Rock on Friday, April 28th.

Walker Hayes' career exploded a couple years ago when his song - and video - for "Fancy Like" went viral:

Tickets for Walker Hayes go on sale this Friday, January 27, at 10 am at hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

But wait, there's more!

We have a chance for you to win tickets to see Walker Hayes on the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna this week! Listen Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning - just after 7:30am - for Morning Trivia, where you'll have a chance to win two tickets!

The show is part of Walker Hayes' Duck Buck Tour, and is scheduled to include Ingrid Andress and Ray Fulcher.

