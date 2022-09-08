Luke Combs to Play The Linc in Philly Next Summer – Here’s How to Win Tickets

Luke Combs will play Lincoln Financial Field in the summer of 2023!

Luke has announced his summer plans for 2023 - plans that will see him play some big venues in the USA and overseas.

Combs will play at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles on July 29, 2023.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, September 16.

Before tickets go on sale though, we have a chance for you to win free tickets on the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna. Listen to win those tickets Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before they go on sale!

Each morning at 6:15 am, we'll reveal how and when we'll be giving away tickets that morning. There will be a different way to win each day, so make sure you're tuned to Cat Country 107.3 at 6:15 am for details.

Luke Combs - coming to our area in July of 2023. Let's get you there!

