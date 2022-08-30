Your New Jersey Kindergartner Will Meet A Lot of Liams and Emmas

It's time to kiss the little ones and let `em head off for school!

Those first-timers - the kindergarteners - will be extremely difficult to let go of.

Never fear moms and dads, they'll make friends quickly and be ready to tackle school in no time.

And, they'll be doing it with a lot of kids names Emma and Liam!

We took a look back at the most popular kids' names from those babies born in New Jersey between 5 and 6 years ago, and there are some names that really stand out in terms of popularity.

For girls, Emma topped the list, followed by Olivia, Isabella, Mia, and Sophia. On the boys' side, the most popular names after Liam were Noah, Matthew, Michael, and Jacob.

We got the list of the most popular names from the Social Security Administration.

Other popular boys' names for kids heading to kindergarten this year are Lucas, Logan, Joseph, Ethan, and Dylan. Other popular girls' names are Ava, Charlotte, Amelia, Emily, and Abigail.

On the flip side, here are some names that you might remember from your school days, but the chances of any kindergarteners having these names are very rare. According to Baby Center, these names are now considered "endangered": Barbara, Bertha, Doreen, Doris and Gertrude for the girls. Boys names that are fading fast include. Clifford, Dwayne, Dwight, Norman, and Roger.

I'm proud to say the name Joseph is still flying high these days - it was the 8th most popular name for boys born in New Jersey in 2017.

