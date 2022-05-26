Bullet Grazed Border Patrol Agent’s Head During School Shooting [PHOTOS]

What a close call.

A Border Patrol Agent is being credited for running into Robb Elementary School this week while an 18-year-old, who was armed with AR-15, was shooting kids and teachers.

The agent was able to take down the shooter and put an end to the massacre, but he did not come out unscathed.

Photos on social media show that a bullet grazed the agent's head, tearing his cap, and cutting the scalp of the agent.

Mass Shooting At Elementary School In Uvalde, Texas Leaves At Least 19 Dead Getty Images loading...

That is how close this hero came to being shot in the head while facing off with the man who is responsible for killing 19 kids and two teachers in the school shooting.

WARNING: GRAPHIC INJURY IMAGE BELOW

According to FOX News, the veteran agent is assigned to the Del Rio Sector in South Texas and responded to the shooting while off-duty.

Here's a look at the head of the agent who rushed into the school to stop the mass shooting that was underway earlier this week in Uvalde, Texas.

Luckily the injuries were minimal and the agent has since been released from the hospital.

The Facebook Page, Old Patrol HQ, shared this photo of an agent who they say ran into the school to face off with the person shooting at kids and teachers.