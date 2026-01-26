(This story has been updated)

Fire crews responded to a fire late Sunday night/early Monday morning at Arthur Rann Elementary School on South 8th Avenue in Galloway Township.

In a video posted online, smoke can be seen coming from a corner of the school building.

School Closed in Galloway Township Today

Even before the fire, it was announced - because of weather - that Galloway Township Schools are closed today.

It appears, based on the video below, that fire crews got to the scene quick enough to handle the fire. Several reports said, at one point, flames could be seen inside the building.

Here's an update from the Galloway Township Police Department via Facebook:

"Upon arrival Officers observed smoke and flames coming from the building. It was determined the fire was in classroom #8 and thanks to the quick response of fire services the blaze was quickly extinguished.

"The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but does not appear suspicious in nature. Classroom #8 was the only room that sustained fire damage; however, several neighboring classrooms sustained minor damage as well. The quick actions of the responding police and fire personnel led to the fire b eing contained and extinguished quickly and the damage kept to a minimum."

Here's the video shared on Facebook from Paula Hurley:

