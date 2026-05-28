With New Jersey college graduates about to enter the workforce, there’s one uncomfortable question hanging over the class of 2026: what happens when companies would rather pay for AI than train entry-level employees?

A new survey of hiring managers paints a pretty brutal picture. More companies are redirecting money that once went toward junior hiring into AI tools instead. In a lot of workplaces, businesses are realizing one experienced employee using AI can now handle work that used to require multiple entry-level workers.

It’s no secret that should worry people. The biggest red flag isn’t just that companies are using AI, it’s that many are planning to hire fewer recent college graduates altogether compared to previous years.

Big Tech Prefers AI Over Recent NJ Grads

Tech companies are leading the shift. Hiring managers in that industry were the most likely to say they’d rather invest in AI systems than bring on newly graduated workers. That probably doesn’t shock anyone who’s watched how fast AI tools have exploded over the past two years.

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What’s scary is that entry-level jobs have traditionally been how young workers gain experience in the first place. If those positions disappear, where exactly are graduates supposed to start?

The Government Is Still Hiring Young College Graduates

Ironically, government jobs appear to be one of the few safer paths right now, since public-sector employers seem far less willing to replace people with AI.

One hiring manager summed it up perfectly: companies still need humans for creativity, critical thinking, and understanding nuance, not just producing output.

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That may be true. For graduates staring down student loans and a brutal job market, though, it’s hard not to feel like the rules changed overnight.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022