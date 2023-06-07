10 Things Jersey Got From Canada That Are Better Than Smoke
You can smell it and you can even taste it.
For over a week now, New Jersey has been the benefit of smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires.
The sun has appeared to be strange colors at times. Vision has been reduced thanks to the smoke and the haze. At times, it seems hard to breathe.
Boy this sucks!
Thanks for nothin' Canada!
It may be hard to believe right now, but New Jersey has actually benefited from some Canadian things in the past - and will continue to benefit in the future. Yes, there are better things that Canada has given us than smoke from wildfires.
Let's check the list:
1. Tourists. The Jersey Shore (especially South Jersey) has long been a favorite destination for vacationers from Canada. According to PhillyVoice.com, before the pandemic 100,000 visitors from Quebec visited Wildwood and the nieghboring towns each year. That's a big number!
2. Hockey Players. Like most NHL teams, the Jersey Devils are usually made up of many Canadians!
3. Canada Dry Ginger Ale. Were you ever sick as a kid? Mom probably hooked you up with the best ginger ale, Canada Dry. According to Wikipedia. it was invented by a Canadian in 1907.
4. Hawaiian Pizza! Yes, it was a Canadian that was brave enough to put pineapple on a pizza.
5. Peanut Butter! Wikipedia says we owe it all to Canadian chemist Marcellus Gilmore Edson.
6. The IMAX Movie System. It was a Canadian that put us RIGHT THERE in a movie!
7. Easy Off Oven Cleaner. Cleaning your oven is a whole lot easier thanks to Herbert McCool. He invented it in Regina in 1932.
8. Basketball! Yes, James Naismith invented basketball in Massachusetts, but he's from Canada!
9. Trivial Pursuit! Perhaps it was those long, cold Canadian winter that prompter the inventor to develop the game.
10. Road Lines. We'd be crashing into each other more often if not for the invention of John D. Millar, an engineer for the Ontario Department of Transport.
See! These things are much better than that yucky smoke!
SOURCE: Wikipedia.