It's been weeks since most of South Jersey has had any measurable rainfall, allowing more wildfires to break out in our area.

New wildfire in Ocean County

One of the newest fires to spring up is in Ocean County. Officials with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service have named the latest fire the Shotgun Fire. It's burning in Jackson, in Ocean County.

At last check, the fire is about 20% contained. It's located in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area near Stump Tavern Road.

The fire has already grown to 175 acres, threatening 25 structures. So far, 6 homes on West Stump Road have been evacuated.

The Shotgun Fire has resulted in the Forest Fire Service responding with fire trucks, bulldozers, and ground crews. A helicopter has also been made available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Wildfires Encroach On New Jersey's Meadowlands

Cumberland County and Camden County fires mostly contained

Earlier this week, the Fire Service said the Downe Township Fire in Cumberland County was over 90% contained.

That fire grew to 137 acres before it was brought under control.

In Camden County, the fire in the Wharton State Forest at Waterford Township also has been brought under control. 45 acres were damaged there.

Smokey The Bear Visits The White House Press Brefifing Room

Busy fire season

The Forest Fire Service reports that October was the driest on record, fueling fires across the state.

All told, the fire service responded to 507 incidents in New Jersey.

Bill Donnelly is the State Forest Firewarden and Chief of the Forest Fire Service in New Jersey. He says, "In my 30-year career with the Forest Fire Service, I can’t recall a time when we faced such a prolonged period of dry weather with no relief in sight.”

SOURCE: New Jersey Forest Fire Service

