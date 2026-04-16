7-Eleven has lost the war with Wawa in Northfield, New Jersey.

Actually, I'm guessing that's the case - it might be something else, but I'm leaning towards thinking that I'm correct.

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7-Eleven Closing It's Doors In Northfield Forever

If you haven't heard the news, the 7-Eleven convenience store in Northfield will soon be closing it's doors forever.

Whether it has to do with the competition from Wawa, it's not certain. We do know that there were far less Wawas in South Jersey 58 years ago than there are today. Today, Wawa rules South Jersey.

So, what's next for the corner of Route 9 (New Road) and Jackson Avenue in Northfield?

10 Creative Ideas for Replacing the Eleven in Northfield, New Jersey

I started thinking of what could replace the 7-Eleven and an idea popped into my head: It has to be a business that includes at least one number in the name. Am I right?

So, with some out-of-the-box thinking (or, is this inside-the-box?) I give you my recommendations for that corner, across from the Northfield Post Office:

Five Guys - The burger place where they fill your bag with fries.

Seasons 52 - It's a chain restaurant, that doesn't look like a chain restaurant. Let's go!

Forever 21 - A clothing store that's kinda already going out of business. Well, maybe not a good idea.

23andMe - The DNA testing firm. A Northfield location? Why not?

Motel 6 - The motel chain. The property isn't big enough, probably.

Super 8 - Another motel chain. Again, probably not.

Capital One - The big bank and credit card company. That might work.

Five Below - We can't ever have too many Five Below locations.

A-1 Steak Sauce - Who doesn't love A-1? Maybe an A-1 Retail location that sells A-1 swag. Who doesn't want an A-1 shirt, hat, or umbrella?

Six Flags - Well, it would have to be built "up" rather than "out." Probably not....

RIP 7-Eleven. You will me missed.

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