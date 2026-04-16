Atlantic City casinos have long attempted to appeal to people who live "elsewhere."

For years, they've tried to appeal from gamblers from outside the Atlantic City area.

Is that about to start changing?

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Tropicana Atlantic City Launches Locals Campaign

The Tropicana Atlantic City has unveiled a new effort to attract locals, specifically residents of Atlantic County.

The Tropicana's "Tropicana Loves Locals" campaign is promising all kinds of discounts throughout the Atlantic City property. Their calling it: "An ongoing initiative designed to reward Atlantic County residents with exclusive discounts and perks across the property, available every Wednesday and Thursday."

A great idea, right? After all, the middle of the week is usually the slowest part of the week for casinos.

Gregg Klein is the senior vice president and general manager at Tropicana Atlantic City. He says, "We’re proud to offer meaningful value across dining, nightlife and wellness experiences, welcoming locals to enjoy everything Tropicana has to offer."

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These Are The Locals Discounts at Tropicana

Here's a look at what Tropicana is offering Atlantic County residents:

15% off hotel stays on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Specific savings on dining at a number of restaurants on the property. Restaurants which are included are: Noodle Bar (15% off), Carmine's (20% off), A'Dam Good Sports Bar & Grill (15% off along with $7 specials), Broadway Burger Bar (15% off), Casa Taco & Tequila Bar (15% off food), Chickie's & Pete's (15% off), Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar (Locals-Only 3 course meals for $39, or 20% off), Hooters (15% off), and Wild Honey (15% off). There are some restrictions and exclusions, so make sure to check with the individual restaurant.

Nightlife and entertainment discounts. Savings at Boogie Nights, Firewater's Saloon, Kiss Kiss Nightclub, and Rickey's. Also at IMAX Theatre, Atlantic City Comedy Club, Escape AC Escape Rooms, and Game Up Lounge.

There are also retail outlets participating with discounts, and more.

A complete breakdown of the Locals program and discounts can be found here.

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