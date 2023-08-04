11 greatest camping sites that are driving distance of NJ

If you’re an outdoorsy family, you’re probably so excited that it’s camping season. But at the same time if you haven’t made your plans yet, you could be out of luck when it comes to trying to book New Jersey campsites.

So what’s the next best thing? Camping in a nearby state that is just a drive away. And the bonus is that you’ll get to see new places and explore nature in other areas of the Northeast.

That’s why this list, of the best camping spots in the northeast may come in really handy for you. According to tripstodiscover.com, these are the 11 greatest spots to camp out in the northeast, and some of them look like heaven on earth.

🏕️ Acadia National Park, Maine - Choose between Blackwoods, closer to Bar Harbor, or Seawall for peace and quiet. Backcountry camping is permitted in specific areas.

🏕️ Baxter State Park, Maine - Marking the end of the iconic Appalachian Trail, this park offers a range of campgrounds, cabins, and tent sites.

🏕️ Woodford State Park, Vermont - Nestled in the George Aiken Wilderness Area and Green Mountain National Forest, this park boasts over 100 campsites, including 20 lean-tos.

🏕️ Eighth Lake Campground, New York - Located in the Adirondacks, this spot is a haven for fishing and outdoor activities like canoeing, hiking, and biking.

🏕️ Lake George Escape, New York - Along the Schroon River waterfront, this massive campground offers a variety of sites and cabins, making it perfect for a family adventure.

🏕️ Myles Standish State Forest, Massachusetts - Named after a military officer in the Plymouth Colony, this forest offers serene camping opportunities near ponds and amid beautiful woods.

🏕️ Normandy Farms Family Camping Resort, Massachusetts - For a resort-like camping experience, this Foxborough spot is a family-friendly paradise with a range of amenities.

🏕️ Jellystone Park, New Hampshire - Nestled in the White Mountains, this campground offers an array of activities, including mini golf and tubing.

🏕️ White Mountain National Forest, New Hampshire - Embrace nature at its finest with developed and backcountry campgrounds amidst serene surroundings.

🏕️ Delaware Seashore State Park, Delaware - With ocean and bay areas for swimming, this park offers beachside camping at its best.

🏕️ George Washington Management Area, Rhode Island - For those looking to "rough it," this primitive camping area provides a perfect escape.

With these 11 outstanding camping spots in the Northeast, you're all set for unforgettable family adventures. Get ready to explore the beauty of nature and create memories that will last a lifetime. Happy camping!

