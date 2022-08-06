A small bridge in the western portion of Atlantic County that has been closed for over a year will remain that way for the near future.

Get our free mobile app

On April 13th, 2021, officials with Atlantic County abruptly closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Penny Pot Stream in Folsom after they found "extensive damage to the superstructure of the bridge" following an inspection.

Nearly 16 months later, the wooden bridge remains barricaded but work is very slowly progressing.

Latest update

A spokesperson with the county recently told us they should be awarding a contract shortly and they appreciate the public's patience during the closure.

Bridge details

The bridge, which is located between the Atlantic City Expressway and Mays Landing-Blue Anchor Road and the Black Horse Pike, is a straight run between the eastern parts of Hammonton and Route 322.

According to bridgereports.com, the 62-foot-long span handled about 1,300 vehicles every day in 2017.

To put that into perspective, a nearby bridge on the Black Horse Pike by Penny Pot Lake handles about 10-times that amount of traffic daily.

What does the bridge look like now?

We took a look at the bridge a few days ago...

Update: 8th Street Bridge in Folsom, NJ, Remains Closed