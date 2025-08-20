Have you ever been driving down a road, quickly saw something, you weren't quite sure what it was, so you stopped and turned your car around?

Was it a bigfoot? Was it a mountain lion? What did that sign say?

That happened to me the other day. I saw a lighted sign in front of a house and immediately thought, "What did that sign say?" So, I turned around.

JK JK loading...

Folsom NJ Resident Takes a Jab at Dunkin' With Sign and Homemade Donuts

As I turned around and came back, I noticed two different messages - one on each side of the sign.

The house, located on Mays Landing Road, just off Route 54 is probably less than a half mile from a Dunkin' location. The house has an outside farm-stand set up, where they're currently selling flowers - sunflowers.

Apparently, they also make and sell donuts. (By the way, I looked it up, donuts and doughnuts are both appropriate spellings for the same thing.)

As you can see by the signs, they are selling donuts every Saturday morning from 9 til 2, with pumpkin and apple cider donuts coming soon. YUM!

The knock on their close-by-neighbor, Dunkin'? In case you didn't know it, most Dunkin' don't make their donuts fresh in-store anymore. Often, they're delivered from a central location, or brought in frozen. ( I didn't check the Folsom location.)

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Let's Support This Local Business

I love the American ingenuity and spirit of this local entrepreneur. I WILL be stopping in for actual homemade donuts this Saturday, and urge you to do the same. (I'm really hoping the apple cider ones will be available!)

`Merica!

New Jersey Needs a Buc-ee's Visit to a Buc-ee's in South Carolina Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly