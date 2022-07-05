Two Killed in Separate Pedestrian-vehicle Crashes in South Jersey

Officials in two municipalities in South Jersey are reporting fatal pedestrian-vehicle crashes that happened on the night of the 4th of July just minutes apart.

The Vineland Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the area of Fourth Street and Chestnut Avenue around 9:52 Monday night for the report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle.

They say,

The initial investigation revealed that Vineland resident George Goldsboro Jr (56 year[s] old) was traveling east on Chestnut Avenue in a 2020 Toyota Corolla when his vehicle collided with a male pedestrian in the roadway.

4th and Chestnut in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Due to injuries from the crash, the pedestrian, identified only as a Hispanic man around 25 years old who was wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans, died at the scene.

Police say their investigation continues and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Another fatal accident about 20 minutes later

Meanwhile, NJ.com reports a pedestrian was killed on the Black Horse Pike in Folsom.

Black Horse Pike in Folsom NJ - Photo: Google Maps

This crash, per the New Jersey State Police, happened around 10:15 Monday night when a vehicle that was headed eastbound hit 60-year-old Robert McClernan of Mays Landing as he entered the highway.

Police say McClernan died of his injuries; the driver remained at the scene.

Fatal pedestrian crash in Atlantic City Friday night

As authorities investigate those accidents, cops in Atlantic City continue to look into a fatal crash that involved a pedestrian late last Friday night along Pacific Avenue. As of Monday evening, that victim had not been identified.

Teen killed while walking in Williamstown Friday morning

An 18-year-old died after being hit by a car while walking along a road in Williamstown, Monroe Township, last Friday morning. Police say the teen was walking northbound on Winslow Road around 9 AM when he was hit from behind by an SUV being driven by a 36-year-old Williamstown man. The driver stayed at the scene and no charges were filed.

