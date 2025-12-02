For the second time in a week, farm animals are missing in Atlantic County, and people are looking for them.

Last week, two freshly-delivered cows escaped their new home in Egg Harbor Township. Just hours after being welcomed to their new home - a farm on Asbury Road - Darla and Maggie broke threw an electric fence. They made it to the woods, where they spent a couple days before being found and taken back to their farm. READ MORE HERE.

Now comes word of a goat escape - or goat kidnapping - from the Hammonton area.

$500 Reward Offered for Return of Goats in the Hammonton Area

Kate Harrison has the goats on her farm on Mays Landing Road in Hammonton, near Folsom school. She says the goats - Ari and Ezra - usually roam free on her property, along with horses and chickens.

Harrison says Saturday afternoon, at 3 pm, she went outside to do her usual check on the animals, and the two goats were gone. She says the goats are used to her afternoon check, and usually waiting for treats. "I just wanna find my babies."

She says the goats most likely are together if they did wander off. She's posted photos of the animals on social media, along with an offer of a $500 reward.

So far, the goats are still --- on the lam.

