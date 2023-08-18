16-Year-Old Atlantic City Boy Charged with Murder

A 16-year-old Atlantic City boy has been charged with murder, after another 16-year-old died from stab wounds.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says the homicide happened Wednesday evening. Atlantic City Police were called out to the 1300 block of Caspian Avenue at about 10:40 pm for the report of a 16-year-old boy was suffering from a stab wound to the chest area.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

Police have charged 16-year-old "T.C" (They haven't released his identity) in connection with the stabbing.

T.C. faces charges of " first-degree murder, third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (knife), and third-degree possession of a weapon (knife) for an unlawful purpose."

The teenager is being detained at a juvenile detention center somewhere in New Jersey - exact location not given.

The incident remains under investigation.

SOURCE: Atlantic Country Prosecutor's Office.

