I couldn't imagine losing my dogs and not being able to find them. I'm not a parent yet. I don't even know if I can have children. Laugh all you want, but my pups are my children.

If you've ever lost a pet, then you know the pain that accompanies that reality. If you're a good pet owner, your pets are your family. They're not just property. They're a big part of your family and are responsible for bringing so much joy and love into the household. It's never fun to go through the agony of not knowing where in the heck your dog ran off to.

There's no doubt that somebody is missing the two gorgeous pups found wandering the streets of Fourth Avenue and Wintergreen in Egg Harbor Township this week. Both are male dogs; one is a German Shepherd and one looks to be a hound of some sort. They both look like they're the sweetest things on earth.

No doubt, they're both missing their owner(s). There's no guarantee that they're both from the same home, but they were retrieved at the same spot.

Obviously, somebody is in tears over losing their good boy(s). The faster the word gets out about these two, the sooner they'll get to be reunited with their families.

If you or someone you know is looking for their dogs, make sure you take a good look at the pictures because these two have been found are in animal control's custody.

Everything we know about these two doggos can be found HERE.

Source: Facebook

