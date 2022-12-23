2 NJ Men Charged With Conspiring to Distribute Cocaine, Fentanyl

Federal authorities say two men from New Jersey have been charged with possessing with intent to distribute approximately one kilo of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl.

Details

35-year-old Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez of Newark has been charged with one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl

31-year-old Hector Martinez of North Bergen has been charged with one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, and one count of being a previously convicted felon in possession of three firearms and ammunition

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger,

On Dec. 19, 2022, Gonzalez and Martinez conspired to distribute approximately one kilogram of cocaine and 100 grams of fentanyl and were arrested shortly after they arrived at an agreed-upon location in Kearny to complete the sale. After their arrests, a search of Gonzalez’s home and an apartment also uncovered two loaded firearms, an unloaded firearm, ammunition, drug packaging materials, and suspected heroin, cocaine, oxycodone, and Xanax pills.

Gonzalez had previously been convicted in New Jersey of first-degree drug distribution, second-degree weapons possession during a controlled substance offense, and second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and was sentenced in 2009 to 30 years in prison.

Potential major penalties

The count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl carries five to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million.

The felon in possession of a firearm charge carries a potential up to 15 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine.

Both men had initial court appearances on Tuesday and were detained.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI, officers with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, and the Newark Police Department for their work in this case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

