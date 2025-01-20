Officials across the Garden State ask for help finding a missing woman and her young niece.

The Camden County Police Department says 29-year-old Luznereida Alvarez Perez of Newark and her 4-year-old niece, Eyleen Marie Alvarez Perez, have been reported missing from their home on the 100 block of Norwood Street in Newark and are believed to have traveled to Camden.

Descriptions

Luznereida Alvarez Perez is described as follows:

Hispanic female

5’ 6” tall

200 pounds

Black/blonde hair

Brown eyes

Luznereida Alvarez Perez of Newark NJ - Photo: Camden County Police Department / Canva Luznereida Alvarez Perez of Newark NJ - Photo: Camden County Police Department / Canva loading...

She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, yellow jacket, blue jeans, and carrying a blue book bag.

Police say she is known to frequent Newark, Camden, and Merchantville.

Eyleen Marie Alvarez Perez is described as follows:

Hispanic female

2’ 2”

30 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Eyleen Marie Alvarez Perez of Newark NJ - Photo: Camden County Police Department / Canva Eyleen Marie Alvarez Perez of Newark NJ - Photo: Camden County Police Department / Canva loading...

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with flowers, blue jeans, a black jacket, and a tie-dyed hoodie with the lettering “Bluey” on the side.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Camden County Police Department's tip line at (856) 757-7042.