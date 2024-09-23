2 charged with armed robbery of mail carrier in NJ

Two people have been charged for the alleged armed robbery of a Postal Service mail carrier in New Jersey nearly two years ago.

Federal authorities say 26-year-old Eddie Tyree James White of Delaware and 26-year-old James Hammond-Smith of East Orange, NJ, are charged with one count of robbery of a mail carrier. White was also charged with theft of a postal key and theft of mail.

Postal worker in Newark, NJ, robbed

According to officials, on November 28th, 2022, Hammond-Smith drove White to where a USPS mail carrier was in Newark, he displayed a firearm in his waistband and then demanded her arrow key, which is a master key used to access mail receptacles.

After getting the key, White fled on foot and then "used the postal key to access mail receptacles to steal mail, including checks and money orders."

Potential penalties

The robbery of a mail carrier charge and postal key theft charge each carry up to a decade behind bars. The theft of mail charge carries up to five years in prison. All three charges carry a maximum fine of $250,000.

Both men appeared in Newark federal court late last week; Hammond-Smith was released on $100,000 unsecured bond and White was detained.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked special agents of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark and the Delaware State Police for their work in this case. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Chana Zuckier.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.