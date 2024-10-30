2 Pennsylvania cities among the most rat-infested in America
Here's something you probably don't want to read about when planning your next vacation to the Keystone State: two cities in Pennsylvania are among the most rat-infested places in America.
Ewwww!
One city landed in the top 25 and another is in the top ten.
The folks at Orkin have released their list of the most rat-infested cities in America, based on data "collected by tracking new residential rodent treatments from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2024."
Quick rat facts
- New York City, with an estimated 3 million rats, is not #1
- On a statewide basis, New Jersey has the 9th-highest rat population in America, Pennsylvania ranks 6th
- A rat can potentially have over 100 babies in a year
John Kane, Orkin National Accounts Entomologist and Quality Manager, said in a press release,
Rodents can cause a lot of structural problems for property owners. They can get in around piping and even chew through walls. These tiny culprits tend to chew through wiring, which poses an increased risk of fires.
Most rat-infested cities in Pennsylvania
As for those Pennsylvania cities, Pittsburgh ranked at #21.
To find out where the other Pennsylvania city ranked, let's take a look at the top ten...
The 10 most rat-infested cities in America
