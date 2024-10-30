2 Pennsylvania cities among the most rat-infested in America

Here's something you probably don't want to read about when planning your next vacation to the Keystone State: two cities in Pennsylvania are among the most rat-infested places in America.

Ewwww!

One city landed in the top 25 and another is in the top ten.

The folks at Orkin have released their list of the most rat-infested cities in America, based on data "collected by tracking new residential rodent treatments from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2024."

Quick rat facts

New York City, with an estimated 3 million rats, is not #1

On a statewide basis, New Jersey has the 9th-highest rat population in America, Pennsylvania ranks 6th

A rat can potentially have over 100 babies in a year

John Kane, Orkin National Accounts Entomologist and Quality Manager, said in a press release,

Rodents can cause a lot of structural problems for property owners. They can get in around piping and even chew through walls. These tiny culprits tend to chew through wiring, which poses an increased risk of fires.

Small brown rat near wooden wall on floor Liudmila Chernetska loading...

Most rat-infested cities in Pennsylvania

As for those Pennsylvania cities, Pittsburgh ranked at #21.

Pittsburgh - Photo: Google Maps Pittsburgh - Photo: Google Maps loading...

To find out where the other Pennsylvania city ranked, let's take a look at the top ten...

The 10 most rat-infested cities in America Orkin has released its list of America's most rat-infested cities for 2024 — one Pennsylvania locale ranked in the top ten. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

PA Hospitals Receive "D" Grade For Patient Safety These hospitals are the worst-rated throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: Gianna

Cities with the most rats in 2024 Chicago IL, Los Angeles CA, New York City NY, San Francisco CA, Washington DC, Denver CO, Philadelphia PA, Detroit MI, Baltimore MD, Cleveland OH, Minneapolis MN, Boston MA, Hartford CT, Seattle WA, Indianapolis IN, most rats in Pennsylvania are in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh