If you’re heading down the Shore this summer and skipping Wildwood, are you really doing summer right? I’d say no, but you’ll only either find me there or in Brigantine for my beach days.

If you are actually lucky enough to find yourself on the Wildwoods’ award-winning boardwalk (voted Best NJ Boardwalk more than once, thank you very much), you CANNOT leave without experiencing the magic, adrenaline, and nostalgic chaos that is Morey’s Piers.

Trust me—I’m a South Jersey local, and I wait all year for this.

Moby Dick Wildwood Ride MoreysPiers.com|Canva loading...

Ride the Moby Dick or Regret It Later

Let’s start with Moby Dick. This isn’t just a ride, it’s a rite of passage. For many kids, it’s the first “big kid” ride they ever experience.

It’s a kind of thrill that hits different when there’s ocean air in your lungs and Curley’s Fries in your belly. You haven’t lived until you’ve laughed-cried through this ride at dusk.

Great White Wildwood Coaster MoreysPiers.com loading...

The Great White: An Iconic Jersey Coaster

You’ll hear the Great White before you see it. The clacks are hard to ignore as it climbs & the screams as it drops make it an unforgettable ride.

This wooden coaster is a true legend on the East Coast, and for good reason. It’s got that perfect combo of beachy nostalgia and pure adrenaline. Even if you think you’re not a coaster person, ride it once. I did and now I’m hooked.

Ferris wheel lit up in the night Google Street View/Canva loading...

Catch the Views on the Giant Wheel

Don’t even think about skipping the Giant Wheel. It’s one of the tallest Ferris wheels on the East Coast, and the view? Unmatched.

You’ll see the whole island, the ocean, and the neon boardwalk below. It’s the perfect way to wind down after a night of rides, pizza, and Laura’s Fudge.

Wildwood has mini golf, arcades, and beach days galore, but no summer’s complete without a spin (or five) on Morey’s Piers. Let this be your sign: get down there and ride.

Ride or Regret: 12 Wildwood Attractions You Need To Ride This Summer Summer is NEVER complete without a ride on some of your boardwalk favorites. Nobody does it better than Morey's Piers in Wildwood. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal | Sam Wood