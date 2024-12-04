17 children just went missing in Philadelphia — see their pictures

Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help as they search for 17 children who have been reported missing.

These kids, some not even teenagers yet, all vanished in November.

If you have seen any of these juveniles, you are asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.

Call or text (215) 686-TIPS

The 17 children reported missing in Philadelphia during November

Children reported missing in Philadelphia PA in November 2024: Auibry Spiller, Byata Jahmeela Matthews, Jiarah Tillery, Kamiyah Bryant, Ishmeal Rider Eaddy, Kentaya Helms, Zahaki Wright, Kylee Brown, Evangely Feliciano, Naomi Deney, Alyssa Novak, Tayron Brown, Shantelly Brown, Cloe Stockton-Thomas, Dilicia Marisol Hernandez, Miriam Coriano, Tamah Curry