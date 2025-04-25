Are the beaches at the Jersey Shore great for sunsets? Yes, obviously.

But, if you think the beach is your only option, you’re seriously missing out. South Jersey is packed with underrated, inland spots where the sky puts on a show every single night.

Here are some of my favorite places to watch the sun go down (and take some killer pics while you’re at it).

Lake Lenape Lighthouse Lake Lenape, Mays Landing: Google Street View loading...

Lake Lenape: A Peaceful Evening Scene in Mays Landing

This spot is a total vibe. Lake Lenape is quiet, surrounded by trees, and the water reflects those orange, pink, and purple hues like a mirror. Whether you’re kayaking, taking a slow walk along the trails, or just chilling on a bench, it’s insanely peaceful and way less crowded than the beach.

Historic Smithville Village Chris Coleman|TSM loading...

Historic Smithville Village: Cozy Vibes & Sunset Strolls

There’s something about the old buildings, wooden bridges, and calm lake at Smithville that makes sunset feel magical. Grab a coffee (or a glass of wine at Tomasello’s tasting room), wander the shops, and take a seat by the water behind the gazebo. It’s like stepping into a painting.

Red Bank Battlefield Google Street View/Canva loading...

The Delaware River: Endless Sunset Views

Regardless of where you’re located, you can’t go wrong along the Delaware.

The Delaware River is an underrated sunset jackpot. My top picks? Red Bank Battlefield in National Park (tons of space and history) or a reservation at Riverwinds Restaurant in West Deptford. Sunset over dinner with riverfront views? Yes, please 😍

For gorgeous sunset views, you can totally skip the sand once in a while. South Jersey certainly has plenty of other beautiful alternatives.

