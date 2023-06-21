More and more movies are being made in New Jersey thanks to recent tax breaks. That means more and more movie stars will be seen hanging around and filming in the Garden State. Some of the biggest stars of the movie could actually be the Garden State itself. Get ready to start seeing familiar places in pictures.

New Jersey already provides most scenery for "Walking Dead; Dead City". Having read Dino Flamia's post, I started thinking about the many New Jersey locations that would make great movie backdrops. Here are a few that we came up with:

Nuclear Powerplant in Salem (Photo: Google Maps) Nuclear Powerplant in Salem (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Salem Nuclear Power plant.

Evan Grollman

Google Maps Met Life Stadium (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Metlife stadium

Brian Sexton

MoreysPiers/Instagram Morey's Piers (Photo: Instagram) loading...

Wildwood on the beach South Jersey

Dar Meglino

The Governor's Mansion, Drumthwacket, in Princeton (Photo: Google Maps) The Governor's Mansion, Drumthwacket, in Princeton (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Governors mansion

Jo Ann Love-pitre

Townsquare Media NJ (Photo: Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Camden Wally Potter

Atlantic City boardwalk Atlantic City boardwalk (Photo: AP Photo/Matt Rourke) loading...

Atlantic City Got Zombies walking already

Corey Iwachiw

Trenton State House (2017) (Photo: Google Maps) Trenton State House (2017) (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Trenton, preferably the state house because they are all brain dead already.

Scott Boland

Seaside Heights boardwalk Seaside Heights boardwalk (Photo: Bud McCormick) loading...

Seaside heights in the summer|

Tommy Howell

Fort Monmouth in Oceanport (Photo: Google Maps) Fort Monmouth in Oceanport (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Fort Monmouth

Nicole Barbarino

Moores Meadow Road in Tabernacle (Photo: Google Maps) Moores Meadow Road in Tabernacle (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

In the woods of Tabernacle

Melynda B. Ulrich

2013 photo of the entrance to the Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital (Photo: Google Maps) 2013 photo of the entrance to the Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

The site of the former Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital on Rt. 520 in Marlboro, NJ. It’s still haunted Steve…..

Robert E Fausak

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media (Photo: Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media) loading...

Burlington Island

Brian DJwheels Nelson

loading...

(Photo: Friday the 13th (1980) I Original Trailer [HD] I Coolidge Center Theater, thecoolidge on YouTube)[/caption]

The same summer camp that they shot Friday the 13th in North Jersey. ￼

Eric Barash

Burlington County College parking lot (2019) (Photo: Google Maps) Burlington County College parking lot (2019) (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

The old abandoned Burlington County College Campus at the corner of Pemberton Bypass and Pemberton Browns Mill Rd

Cindy Nieto

(Photo: Adobe Stock) (Photo: Adobe Stock) loading...

The Pine Barrons! Camden! Paterson!

Rick Verso

Deer at Sandy Hook at the Gateway National Recreation Area Deer at Sandy Hook at the Gateway National Recreation Area (Photo: National Park Service) loading...

Sandy Hook by all the abandoned homes/barracks

Debra Visciano Greiner

Asbury Park Casino (Photo: Google Maps) Asbury Park Casino (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

The old delapidated casino building between Asbury park and Ocean Grove

Steve Eccles

Grounds for Sculpture (Photo: Michael Howarth Photography) Grounds for Sculpture (Photo: Michael Howarth Photography) loading...

Grounds for Sculpture

Jeri Fitzgeorge LaMothe

Building in Batsto Village (Photo: Billy Doyle, Townsquare Media) Building in Batsto Village (Photo: Billy Doyle, Townsquare Media) loading...

Batsto Village.

John M Salin

(Photo: Wolfgang Hasselmann, Unsplash) (Photo: Wolfgang Hasselmann, Unsplash) loading...

Witherspoon Woods in Princeton strange rock formations

Michael Baldwin

