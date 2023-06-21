Do You Believe This Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New Jersey?

If you think the most dangerous animal in the whole state of New Jersey is that guy tailgating you in the left lane, you are certainly not alone, but the actual most dangerous animal prowling the Garden State will surprise you.

My first thought was that it must be one of our poisonous snakes. We have two in New Jersey. They are the Eastern Copperhead and the Timber Rattlesnake. But neither of those is the most dangerous animal in New Jersey.

Your attention may then turn to spiders. There are chills that race up your spine when you learn that experts remind us they are here in New Jersey. As upsetting as that may be, even the black widow doesn't take the title of the most dangerous animal in New Jersey.

So then, what could it be? What is the most dangerous animal in New Jersey? Well, according to Explored Planet, that honor belongs to the coyote.

We don't all think of wolves when we think of New Jersey, but maybe we should. The experts say their numbers are growing here in the Garden State.

Would you even know what to do if you found yourself face-to-face with a wolf? Me neither, so we checked it out for the good of all of us.

The website Advnture says the wolves are afraid of humans and try to avoid contact with us, but if you do find yourself face to face with one, you should make yourself look big, make noise, and do not run. Easier said than done.

Let's hope that you don't ever encounter a wolf, but if you're in New Jersey, you shouldn't be shocked if you see one.

