It's a summertime tradition.

Movies on the beach at Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Pt. Pleasant Beach.

Jenks never disappoints especially when the weather heats up.

What I like the most is that there are so many free, family-friendly attractions that Jenkinson's has to offer.

The princesses are heading back to the beach for not 1, not 2, but 3 Princess Palooza shows this summer!

Thursday, June 29th

Thursday, July 20th

Thursday, August 10th

All shows begin at 7 pm on the Pavilion beach stage by the aquarium.

Not only is it Palooza time but it’s also fireworks night!

Yes, big, beautiful fireworks displays will light the night sky every Thursday this summer.

All of your favorite superheroes know the only beach to be at is Jenkinson's.

Look forward to Spider-Man, Captain America, and Hulk hitting the sand this summer on June 22nd from 4-9 pm and August 24th from 4-9 pm.

Penguins, seals, sloths, and more call Jenkinson's aquarium home.

It's not summer unless you've made a visit.

Plus, look for Lou & Shannon broadcasting live from the aquarium.

Movies on the beach will be back for 2023 at Jenkinson's Boardwalk.

The fantastic lineup of flicks will be shown on the sand every Tuesday starting June 27th.

These are free showings. Bring a blanket and beach chair, and sit back and enjoy.

All movies are family-friendly and perfect for all ages.

A couple of favorites include "Christmas in July" with a screening of Elf on July 25.

Fan favorite Hocus Pocus will be on the big screen on the beach on August 22.

Be sure to check Jenkinson's Facebook before you leave, as all movies are weather permitting.

