2023 Jenksinson’s Point Pleasant Beach, NJ Movies on the Beach Schedule
It's a summertime tradition.
Movies on the beach at Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Pt. Pleasant Beach.
Jenks never disappoints especially when the weather heats up.
What I like the most is that there are so many free, family-friendly attractions that Jenkinson's has to offer.
The princesses are heading back to the beach for not 1, not 2, but 3 Princess Palooza shows this summer!
Thursday, June 29th
Thursday, July 20th
Thursday, August 10th
All shows begin at 7 pm on the Pavilion beach stage by the aquarium.
Not only is it Palooza time but it’s also fireworks night!
Yes, big, beautiful fireworks displays will light the night sky every Thursday this summer.
All of your favorite superheroes know the only beach to be at is Jenkinson's.
Look forward to Spider-Man, Captain America, and Hulk hitting the sand this summer on June 22nd from 4-9 pm and August 24th from 4-9 pm.
Penguins, seals, sloths, and more call Jenkinson's aquarium home.
It's not summer unless you've made a visit.
Plus, look for Lou & Shannon broadcasting live from the aquarium.
Movies on the beach will be back for 2023 at Jenkinson's Boardwalk.
The fantastic lineup of flicks will be shown on the sand every Tuesday starting June 27th.
These are free showings. Bring a blanket and beach chair, and sit back and enjoy.
All movies are family-friendly and perfect for all ages.
A couple of favorites include "Christmas in July" with a screening of Elf on July 25.
Fan favorite Hocus Pocus will be on the big screen on the beach on August 22.
Be sure to check Jenkinson's Facebook before you leave, as all movies are weather permitting.
There are special movie events all over the Jersey Shore this summer. Take a look at Lavallette's Movies on the Bay.
June 27th - THE LION KING (1994) (G)
Let's be honest, the original Lion King is the best. See Simba and the crew in this Disney classic.
July 11th - MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU (G)
Funnyman Steve Carell is hilarious as the voice of Gru. This is the follow-up to the box-office smash Minions and part of the Despicable Me series.
July 18th - JAWS (PG)
It wouldn't be a movies on the beach series at Jenkinson's without a showing of Jaws. Sitting on the sand gives the cinematic classic an extra thrill.
July 25th - ELF (PG)
It's Christmas in July with Will Ferrell as Buddy The Elf. Sorry, his special spaghetti won't be served. Bring your own!
August 1st - ENCANTO (PG)
The critically acclaimed Encanto focuses on Columbian children who are given the gift to heal others.
August 8th - LIGHTYEAR (PG)
This spinoff of Toy Story tells the story of Buzz Lightyear voiced by Chris Evans. In this film, Buzz isn't a toy, he's actually a human.
August 15th - TOP GUN: MAVERICK (PG-13)
Tom Cruise is back in the sequel to 1986's Top Gun. This time Maverick is doing the training in preparation for a dangerous mission.
August 22 - HOCUS POCUS (PG)
Watch out! The Sanderson sisters could put a spell on you. This fan favorite starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy is always good for a laugh.
August 29 - CARS 3 (G)
In the third installment of the Cars franchise, the biggest stars bring the vehicles alive. They include Owen Wilson, and Larry The Cable Guy.