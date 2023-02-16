The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says three people were hurt in a three-vehicle accident Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 6:00 in the area of Ocean Heights and Chelsea Avenues.

Police say,

A 2002 BMW sedan operated by Donald Defeo, 41 years old of Somers Point, was traveling southbound on Ocean Heights Avenue when he crossed over the centerline and into the oncoming lane causing an offset head-on collision with a 2020 Hyundai sedan operated by Zachary Lantin, 29 years old of Egg Harbor Township. The BMW sedan then spun in a counterclockwise rotation and crashed into a 2019 Chevrolet SUV, Human Services Police vehicle, operated by Robert Penven, 54 years old of Egg Harbor Township.

Defeo was trapped in his vehicle and extricated by members of the Bargaintown and Scullville Volunteer Fire Departments. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center–City Campus for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Lantin and Penven were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Traffic on Ocean Heights Avenue was diverted for about four hours while the scene was cleared.

Charges are pending the completion of the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township PD Traffic Safety Unit at (609) 926-4045.

