3 New Jersey Students Receive U.S. Presidential Scholars Award

Three New Jersey students have distinguished themselves by receiving recognition as 2023 United States Presidential Scholars.

Here are the recipients of this high honor as follows:

East Brunswick – Carson He, East Brunswick High School

Morganville – Emily Gao, Marlboro High Schoo

New Vernon – Skylar Sargent Walters, Madison High School

STATEMENT FROM UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF EDUCATION MIGUEL CARDONA

“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve,” said Cardona.

She continued:

Today, I join President Biden to celebrate a class of scholars whose pursuit of knowledge, generosity of spirit, and exceptional talents bring our nation tremendous pride. Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America’s future is bright.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects “scholars” on an annual basis. The selection criteria are as follows:

Academic success

Artistic excellence

Technical excellence

Essays

School evaluations

Transcripts

Demonstrated commitment to community service

Leadership

Congratulations to these three fine New Jersey students, who are wonderful examples of exemplary academic performance.

They are a credit to themselves, their families, their schools, and the entire state of New Jersey.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will receive their recognition later this summer.

There are 3.7 million high school students expected to graduate high school this year. Only 5,000 have achieved the academic excellence required to qualify for consideration for this award.

See the complete list of 2022 United States Presidential Scholars.

