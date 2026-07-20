Parents didn't always throw their kids on a plane and fly to Disney for a vacation.

Back in the old days, Dad packed the car in the middle of the night, and Mom dragged you and your siblings out of bed for the car ride of all car rides: the car ride to the summer vacation!

There was only one, and it was the best week ever for 8-year-old you.

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Photo by Hannah Beier/Getty Images Photo by Hannah Beier/Getty Images

Wildwood Highlighted as Old School Vacation Destination

When you think old school vacation destinations in New Jersey, you have to think the Jersey Shore. One of the locations that still looks and feels old school is Wildwood!

Yahoo.com has named Wildwood as one of the vacation spots "where vacation still feels like the old days."

They certainly got this one right!

Photo by Hannah Beier/Getty Images Photo by Hannah Beier/Getty Images

Wildwood Looks Like it Did Yesterday

Yahoo points out the sights of a Wildwood vacation: "Home to the largest collection of 1950s and '60s "Doo Wop" motels in the country — think boomerang signs, kidney-shaped pools, and neon everywhere. The two-mile boardwalk still has a working carousel, saltwater taffy stands, and a drive-in theater a few miles inland."

(Not sure what drive-in theater they're talking about here --- is it the Delsea Drive-in in Vineland?)

Anyway, yes, Wildwood still looks like yesterday. The motels, the boardwalk - in many ways, this is your grand-parents' vacation spot preserved.

We argue it's not just the sights, it's the sounds and smells too.

Shout out to Wildwood for never changing!

SOURCE: Yahoo.com

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman