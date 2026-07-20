If you hear fighter jets roaring overhead after dark over the next couple of weeks, don't panic. It’s all part of a scheduled training exercise.

The 177th Fighter Wing, based near Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township, is letting South Jersey residents know it will be conducting night-flying training on July 21-23 and again July 28-30, 2026.

The unit shared the notice ahead of time to help prevent unnecessary concern and thanked the community for its continued support.

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Why You'll Hear More Jets At Night

Nighttime training is a routine part of preparing Air National Guard pilots for real-world missions. Flying after dark allows crews to sharpen the skills they'll need in a variety of conditions. They need to be ready for anything.

Depending on weather and flight patterns, residents throughout Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem, and other South Jersey communities may notice the familiar sound of F-16 fighter jets during the evening hours.

There's No Need to Be Alarmed

The 177th Fighter Wing usually alerts the public before these training periods because the sound of military aircraft, especially at night, can catch people by surprise.

If the skies seem a little louder than usual between July 21-23 and July 28-30, you can rest easy knowing it's simply part of planned military training.

The advance notice is intended to keep South Jersey residents informed while the wing continues the essential training needed to stay ready whenever they're called upon.

South Jersey Cops Advise ALL Residents To Adopt This Nighttime Safety Routine The world is not what it once was, so going forward, police in South Jersey are urging all residents to make sure they complete each one of these steps before turning in for the night. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal