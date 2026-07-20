It's 2026, and people are posting videos about almost everything.

Extremely popular lately are people hating on police.

A South Jersey woman has posted on Facebook her reaction of being stopped by local police - and, her video is refreshingly positive!

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Photo by Adem AY on Unsplash Photo by Adem AY on Unsplash

Linwood Police Officer Made a Traffic Stop - and It Was Good!

It was a very positive video from a local woman who was recently stopped by police in Linwood.

Kesha Brown of Galloway Township posted a video that has gone viral - for all good reasons.

On Facebook, Kesha had this to say after being pulled over recently in Linwood:

"All I could think was ugh here we go great… Little did I know the cop had a great personality. He was kind. He wasn't rude. He explained to me why he pulled me over and told me to just get it fixed when I could. He checked my info and and sent me on my way. I def appreciated the experience especially when I have 2 younger black girls in my car who don’t know any better so seeing the conversation between me and the officer and how nice he treated me was amazing and they get to see not every cop is angry! Although not every situation will be the same at least they saw how a nice civil conversation can be with police. Thank you Linwood Police Department for hiring such a genuinely nice officer. He made my day"

Again, a very nice encounter, and a salute to Kesha for sharing her positive experience!

A shout out to the Linwood Police Department! Great job!

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman