36 Country Stars Who You Can Catch in the Atlantic City Area in 2022

2022 is shaping up to be maybe the BEST YEAR EVER for live country music in the Atlantic City area!

We've got two big festivals planned for the summer in Wildwood and Atlantic City, plus a host of concerts coming to Atlantic City casinos.

Are you ready for a year to remember?

Here's who's playing where and when:

Aaron Lewis. The former rock guy does country. At Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort on Saturday, February 5th.

Reba McEntire. She plays the event center at Borgata on Friday, February 18th.

Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, and Cole Swindell. They're all headliners for the 2nd Barefoot Country Music Festival on the Wildwood Beach, June 16th - 19th. Get tickets here.

Also slated for the Barefoot Festival are Michael Ray, Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Locash, Jameson Rogers, and Priscilla Block. A couple dozen more entertainers are yet to be announced.

Sam Hunt. Plays the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Saturday, July 23rd.

Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Dierks Bentley. All will be headlining the TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City June 12th- 14th.

Also appearing at TidalWave: Hardy, Riley Green, Chase Rice, Tracy Lawrence, Lauren Alaina, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lainey Wilson, Blanco Brown, Runaway June, Breland, Lindsay Ell, Travis Denning, Elvie Shane, Jon Langston, and Dee Jay Silver. More artists will be announced in the coming months.

Concerts In Your Car's Tracy Lawrence's Drive-In Concert Getty Images loading...

But wait, there's more!

Let's also take a look at the stars playing the BB&T Pavilion in Camden this year!

Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson - May 20th.

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town - June 11th.

Keith Urban - July 31st.

Favorites From Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood Great music and fun at the Wildwood Beach!

