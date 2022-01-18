Justin Moore is charting a 12-date arena trek in 2022. The singer just announced his Country on It Tour, which kicks off in late April with a stop in Pensacola, Fla., and extends through mid-September after breaking during the summer.

A hearty crew of opening acts will be divying up the dates on Moore's next tour. Granger Smith will serve as direct support for all but one of the shows, and other openers include Sean Stemaly, Lucas Hoge, Heath Sanders, Scott Stevens and the Reeves Brothers.

Earl Dibbles, Jr. — Smith's overalls-clad alter-ego, who frequently makes an appearance at Smith's shows — will also join in on the fun.

Moore will bring new music to the stage with him: He recently released a new single, "With a Woman You Love," as the follow-up to his chart-topping "We Didn't Have Much." "With a Woman You Love" is the first song off a new album cycle that listeners can expect to hear more from later in the year, though the singer hasn't shared a whole lot of details yet. When he released the song, he said it was "a pretty good indication" of the music that lays ahead, also hinting at an exciting duet on the new record.

Tickets for the Country on It Tour go on sale on Friday (Jan. 21) at 10AM local time.

Justin Moore's 2022 Country on It Tour Dates:

Apr. 22 -- Pensalcola, Fla. @ Pensacola Bay Center -

May 5 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium +

May 6 -- Huntington, West Va. @ Mountain Health Arena +

May 12 -- Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena ^

May 13 -- Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center ^

May 14 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center ^

May 19 -- Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena #

May 20 -- Ralston, Ne. @ Ralston Arena #

May 21 -- Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Event Center #

Sept. 15 -- Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena ~

Sept. 16 -- Butte, Mont. @ Butte Civic Center ~**

Sept. 17 -- Spokane, Wash. @ First Interstate Center ~

Additional Openers:

- Reeves Brothers

+ Scott Stevens

^ Heath Sanders

# Lucas Hoge

~ Sean Stemaly

** No Granger Smith