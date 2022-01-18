Authorities have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in front of a Vineland Wawa last week.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says 19-year-old Shaqwil Marlow of Sixth Street in Vineland should be considered armed and dangerous.

Marlow has been charged with possession of a weapon (firearm) for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon (firearm), and criminal mischief.

According to police,

In the late evening hours of January 13, 2022, members of the Vineland Police Department and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene of a homicide that occurred at the Park Avenue and Delsea Drive WaWa in the City of Vineland. Upon arrival, officers located one victim, Luis Rivera, age 23 of Pine Street in Vineland, deceased as a result of gunshot wound(s) he sustained while exiting the WaWa.

How you can help police

Investigators are actively attempting to determine where Marlow is.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department at (856) 460-0806. Information can also be provided anonymously through vpd.tips .

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

