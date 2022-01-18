New Survey Reveals How Much People in NJ and PA Love Wawa

New Survey Reveals How Much People in NJ and PA Love Wawa

Google Maps

For those living in and around New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Wawa is a staple of life, but the shocking results of a new consumer survey will put the love for that convenience store chain in a whole new context.

The writers at Forbes magazine recently released their "Halo 100" list, which, "highlights excellence in delivering the experience that customers want to have." It measures how well and how responsibly brands are serving their customers.

Forbes' rankings included companies of all shapes and sizes, from regional chains to huge, global brands.

And this wasn't a small survey. The rankings of these companies came from feedback from well over 100,000 consumers on more than 2.8 million interactions with different brands over the past year.

Get our free mobile app

On this international platform, Wawa ranked a very impressive 12th.

Who did they beat?

To put that in perspective, here are some companies they beat:

  • 13. Sony
  • 16. Target
  • 22. Disney
  • 28. Southwest Airlines
  • 51. Tesla

Yes, Wawa with their hoagies, coffee, and gas ranked much higher than Disney and Southwest Airlines. Pretty impressive, especially given their reputation for customer service.

Here are the top five

  1. Costco
  2. In-N-Out Burger (a California-based fast food chain)
  3. Chick-fil-A
  4. Publix (supermarket chain in the Southeast)
  5. Trader Joe's

So how did it all begin for Wawa? Let's take a look.

Vintage Wawa: A Look Back to the First Store & More

The 8 People You Meet at Wawa at 3am

There are several different types of people you see in a Wawa at 3am

21 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (or Sub) in South Jersey (Besides Wawa)

From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie... enjoy!
Filed Under: Wawa
Categories: New Jersey News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top