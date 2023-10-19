4 Awesome Foods to Get Delivered in EHT As You Watch the Phillies

Red October! Let's go Phillies!

If you're watching playoff baseball, the last thing you want to do is have to go stand up in the kitchen and make dinner!

Baseball-on-TV nights are why carry-out and delivery places exist!

So, order something already!

What Food to Order When the Big Game is on TV

I live in Egg Harbor Township, so these ideas are EHT-centric because that's what I know.

Order Pizza For the Game!

My 100% always-go-to favorite pizza is from South End Pizza in Egg Harbor Township. They do have some other locations, but I've never tried any of them. I assume their product is the same, but I don't know.

My favorite pizza at South End is the Buffalo Chicken Pizza. I've had both hot and mild, and usually, I go with the mild.

It will come with a side of blue cheese and ranch, or you can specify which one you want.

You need this sitting in front of you as the game begins.

A Surprise Pizza If You Act Quickly!

Our friendly neighborhood secret pizza guy is back making his delicious, out-of-this-world pizza.

He took some time off, but at last check (430am today) his website still had some reservation times in the next few weeks for pizza.

If you're confused, let me explain. He lives in EHT and makes pizza out of his house! You have to go online and reserve your pizza for a future date. When then date rolls around, you drive to his house, pull into his driveway and he brings your pizza out to you.

You can find out more about Squares and Fares here. You can go to his website and try to order here.

What Sandwich to Order For The Big Game

When in doubt, go with the Reuben!

If I had a motto, that would be it.

The best home-delivered rueben is The Rueben Sub from Chico and Sons in Northfield.

When I've had it delivered, it was perfect - not soggy after the car ride at all.

You can go wrong with corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing.

My mouth is watering already.

Great Mexican Food is Just a Click Away

Steak Fajitas from Taco El Tio in Egg Harbor Township. It's a winner every dang time!

However, they cook their steak better than anyone else cooks their fajitas steak.

Every dang time.

Let's go Phillies!

