You know those family-oriented car commercials with the car parked in the driveway of a super swanky, ultra-modern house? This is what this house reminds me of.

Welcome to 522 Prospect Avenue, Princeton NJ. Listed at $3,200,000 on Redfin.com, it's one of the modest expensive houses up for sale in Princeton (As of July 2022).

Credit: Marcin Radzicki, Redfin Realty

This is a brand new structure that was just built in 2021! The listing boasts 5 Beds 5.5 Bathrooms on a 0.55 Acre lot. It's surrounded by gorgeous greenery, a manicured landscape, and mature trees on its exterior, making this property an aesthetically-pleasing masterpiece.

Even though one might be intimidated by its sharp lines and geometric structure, inside you'll find casual luxury that's modest, but still stylishly sleek.

Credit: Marcin Radzicki, Redfin Realty

And it's perfect for a family! At this property you'll find a large, contemporary kitchen, office space, a roomy recreation area with a soccer practice space, and a backyard that's perfect for outdoor entertainment and space for pets and kids to run around!

Credit: Marcin Radzicki, Redfin Realty

I think my favorite parts of this house are the exterior, the floating staircase in the middle of the house, and all the large windows offering heaps of natural light. This is a great place to settle down - and it better be with that listing price!

Let's take a closer look inside!

This $3.2M Home in Princeton NJ is Perfect For a Modern Family This new house is giving "main character" vibes and it's a modern dream.

What do you think?

