Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man in Camden Tuesday morning.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just before 11 AM, officers with the Camden County Metro Police Department responded to Fortuna Grocery at Louis and Kaighn Avenues after they received 9-1-1 calls about a robbery.

At the scene, "officers located a male inside of the store suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was identified as 40-year-old Luis Morales."

Morales was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead just minutes later.

According to WCAU-TV, Morales, who owned the store, was shot at least 12 times and was days away from being married.

Cándido Serrano, a relative of Morales, told the station, "It was a loss of a man who if he had to take food out of his mouth to give it to you, he would do it. Super humble to the community, he helped anyone."

Authorities say this investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-2223.

