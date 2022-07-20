You Have To Try New Jersey’s Best Road Trip Food Stop This Summer

There is little doubt that New Jersey is home to some of the most passionate foodies in the whole nation, so we are ready to take a road trip when necessary to get great food.

We also love to add items to our food bucket list. so, when we find out there is a can't-miss food stop in the Garden State, we are ready to pack the car, plan an adventure, and enjoy another great New Jersey food moment.

So, when a well-respected website like Insider tells us what they think is the best road trip food stop in all of New Jersey, we pay attention.

We love to discover hidden gems of food in the Garden State, and we love to try new things, so it's time to add this gem to your bucket list.

Insider says the single best road trip food stop in all of New Jersey is a place simply called Steve's Burgers, located in Garfield.

This place features great hot dogs, fried Oreos, cheesesteaks, and of course, those great burgers. And customers really rave about the bacon cheeseburger.

Steve's is located at 506 Highway 46 in Garfield, and if that is a bit of a trip for you, the experts say it's a road trip well worth taking.

There are a ton of great food stops all over the Garden State. Please try Steve's and also tell us your favorite New Jersey food stops. We love when we can support great local businesses.

