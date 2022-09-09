6th Annual IRONMAN 70.3 Atlantic City Traffic Impact

The 6th Annual IRONMAN 70.3 Atlantic City triathlon event will require motorists to be aware of the traffic impact that will be in effect this Saturday, September 10.

The event competitors will race the shore and swim the bay, bike on a flat course and run on a flat course.

The 1.2-mile swim begins at Bader field and will go into the back bay of Atlantic City. The expectation is that the water temperature will be near 70 degrees.

Next is a flat and fast 56-mile bike course that will take the competitors around the island.

Finally, a 13.1-mile run that will take place on the boardwalk along parts of Atlantic City and Ventnor City.

The total of all 3 legs of the competition combined equals 70.3 miles.

Immediately below, is a map of the course and the overall traffic impact for this Saturday, along the various communities.

This graphic will provide everything you need to know for those interested in the event, as well as those who want to be made aware of the overall traffic impact.

Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Brigantine, Pleasantville, Egg Harbor Township and Brigantine will be affected at various points during the triathlon.

For more information, go to Ironman.com.

