8 South Jersey Movie Theaters Screening Betty White Documentary

A documentary celebrating the eight-decade career and humanitarian efforts of the late Betty White is being screened at multiple movie theaters across South Jersey.

“Betty White: A Celebration" will be shown on Thursday, January 17th, what would have been the TV and movie actress' 100th birthday. White passed away on New Year's Eve.

The documentary's directors Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein tell Patch.com they hope their film will 'provide a way for all who loved [WHITE] to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure'.

The piece features tributes from many of White's co-stars from over the years, as well as admirers, like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bertinelli, Wendie Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Originally called, “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration", the documentary also includes White's final interview, as well as key moments in her life, like when she was almost boycotted for having a black man as part of her daytime variety show. But White didn't back down, saying to PBS, ‘I’m sorry. Live with it.’

Check out "Betty White: A Celebration" playing at the following movie theaters in South Jersey on Thursday, January 17th at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.:

AMC Cherry Hill 24: Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ

Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ AMC Deptford 8: Clements Bridge Road, Deptford, NJ

Clements Bridge Road, Deptford, NJ AMC Marlton 8: Route 73, Marlton, NJ

Route 73, Marlton, NJ AMC Voorhees 16: Haddonfield-Berlin Rd, Voorhees, NJ

Haddonfield-Berlin Rd, Voorhees, NJ Movies 16 Somerdale: 711 Evesham, Somerdale, NJ

711 Evesham, Somerdale, NJ Regal Cross Keys Cinema 12: American Boulevard, Turnersville, NJ

American Boulevard, Turnersville, NJ Regal Washington Township 14: Tuckahoe Road, Sewell, NJ

Tuckahoe Road, Sewell, NJ Regal Moorestown Mall 12: Route 38, Moorestown, NJ

