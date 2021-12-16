They scammed donors out of almost half a million dollars through a bogus online fundraiser. Now, a New Jersey couple and the homeless man they purported to help with the funds are the subject of a documentary on Hulu.



On a night on October, 2017, Kate McClure, of Burlington County, claimed she ran out of gas while in Philadelphia, and that a homeless man gave her his last $20 to fuel her ride so she could get home.

McClure and her boyfriend Mark D'Amico set up a GoFundMe page called "Paying It Forward" with the illusion they wanted to help that homeless man, Johnny Bobbitt, get back on his feet. The couple took their plight to YouTube and even local and national news media.

Donations came pouring in, but it was all a lie, and all three were in on the scam.

Instead, McClure and D'Amico used more than $400,00 to support their own lavish lifestyle, including vacations. And, by the end of 2017, Bobbitt was reportedly living in a camper at the couple's Burlington County home and had $25,000 deposited into his bank account.

But, come August 2018, Bobbitt was reportedly homeless again, using drugs, and begging strangers for money. All while McClure and D'Amico were flying to destinations like Las Vegas and buying luxury vehicles. At the end of the month, Bobbitt would be speaking with Burlington County law enforcement and local media, essentially outing the fraudulent fundraising campaign.

That November all three found themselves facing criminal charges. All would eventually plead guilty to various wrongdoings.

Now, the scandal will be explored in a new documentary airing on Hulu written and produced by 6abc/WPVI Philadelphia reporter Chad Pradelli.

So, if you've heard this story and been intrigued by it, and want to know who was the mastermind of the scam and where the players are now, check out No Good Deed premiering on Hulu December 21. Watch the trailer below.

