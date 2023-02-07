It's hard to believe it's been seven years since the life of burgeoning singer/songwriter Christina Grimmie was tragically cut short. Her murder is the focus of a true crime documentary on ID.



Christina was a South Jersey native who grew up in Marlton, Evesham Township. She had big dreams that her talent would take her well beyond, and it did. Grimmie showcased her singing on YouTube where she developed a large following.

In 2014, she became a contestant on the NBC talent competition 'The Voice'. Her star was rising.

But on June 10, 2016, following a performance, Christina was gunned down and killed by an obsessed fan outside The Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida. She was just 22 years old.

The man responsible for her death would never be charged for Grimmie's murder, as he took his own life at the scene of the crime.

In case you missed it, the life and death of Christina Grimmie was explored by ID Discovery for its series 'Death by Fame'.

The documentary focuses on how amazing Christina was and all she had to offer the world and offers insight into obsessed fan that snuffed out her life so abruptly.

Our thoughts are with Christina's family, friends, and fans on this most heartbreaking anniversary. Her voice, spirit, and light will never be forgotten.

