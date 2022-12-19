Jim Gardner's storied Action News career ends this week when he anchors his final 6 pm newscast. Gardner anchored his last 11 pm broadcast in January.

It is hard to overstate Jim's influence on how television news is reported in the Philadelphia area and the audience's fondness for him after all these years.

Jim Gardner has helped guide viewers of Action News through every news event, large and small since 1976. Generations of families have grown up with Jim recounting the days' headlines in their living rooms.

Gardner, 74, was born, raised, and educated in New York City, but has lived most of his adult life in the Philadelphia area, and his roots run deep.

Gardner has covered important events in our area from the anchor desk, and in the field. While many of those stories do stand out, Gardner is most proud of his longevity and consistency, being there at 6 and 11 -- day in and day out for 46 years.

6ABC will be holding a week-long celebration of Jim Gardner's remarkable career at Action News.

We've put together a photo gallery of Jim Gardner's time with Action News, from his earliest days anchoring the noon newscast to images from his final days with 6ABC.

A Look at Jim Gardner's Amazing 46-Year Career at Action News

50 Amazing New Jersey Kids Who Are Absolutely Adoptable Here are 50 awesome New Jersey kids who are absolutely adaptable!