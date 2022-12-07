Brian Taft to Succeed Jim Gardner on Action News 6 O’clock Broadcast
Action News in Philadelphia has officially named retiring anchor Jim Gardner's successor for its 6 p.m. broadcast.
Congratulations to Brian Taft!
Brian's inheriting the coveted spot being vacated by Gardner, who will leave 6abc's Action News at the end of this year.
Gardner ended his run as 11 p.m. anchor in August. Rick Williams has taken over that broadcast.
Regarding the station's choice, 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica says, "Over the last 13 years, Brian has displayed the knowledge, skill and talent that the Delaware Valley expects from Action News. Now, with Brian and Rick Williams in place, we can continue to serve our viewers for many years to come."
What big shoes to fill! That sentiment is not lost on Taft, who stated, "I intend to honor and build upon that legacy with every single word, every single night."
I'm going to miss Jim Garnder immensely. But I believe whole-heartedly Action News has made two very right decisions passing the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts to Taft and Williams.
I wish them both as long a career in Philadelphia as Gardner had.