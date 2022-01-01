Absecon Cops: Ocean County, NJ, Man Arrested for Hit-and-run Accident that Hurt Two
Cops in Absecon say a man from Ocean County has been arrested following a hit-and-run accident last weekend that left two pedestrians injured.
The crash happened around 11 PM last Sunday, December 26th, in the eastbound lanes of Route 30/Absecon Blvd. near the Crest Motel, according to Absecon Police.
They say, at the scene,
Officers learned that a vehicle left the roadway and struck [two] pedestrians that were walking on the shoulder. The driver never stopped and fled from the scene.
One of the pedestrians, a female, was left in critical condition. The other pedestrian, a male, sustained moderate injuries.
Early Monday morning, the vehicle involved in the accident was located and 25-year-old Thomas H. Wright of Brick was taken into custody.
According to authorities, "The investigation is on-going; however, impairment is believed to be a contributing factor."
Witnesses to the crash are urged to contact the Absecon Police Department at (609) 641-0667.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.